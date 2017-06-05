Internal LMPD crime stats show violent crimes, not just homicides, could be on rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Internal LMPD crime statistics show violent crime offenses -- including crimes other than homicide -- could be on the rise in Metro Louisville.
