Indiana State Police hopes to use dro...

Indiana State Police hopes to use drones in near future

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr joe smith 2,677
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 6 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,529
scott childress 9 hr Dyar453 4
Feed Me On the Couch 10 hr Biff 21
Trump is done its over Republicans 11 hr USA USA USA 4
Republicans are evil 13 hr PollyIncelly 2
Trump bloody head 15 hr Angry American 9
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at June 02 at 3:30AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,457,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC