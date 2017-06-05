Hundreds gather locally for equality march Read Story WHAS11 Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Thousands around the nation and locally marched for equality Sunday in solidarity with the March in Washington D.C. to stand up for LGBTQ rights.
