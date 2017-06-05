Historic sign in downtown Louisville set to undergo renovations
The Finance and Administration Cabinet announced Thursday that the historic L&N sign in downtown Louisville is temporarily coming down for renovations. The L&N Building, constructed in the 1900s, currently houses the local health department.
