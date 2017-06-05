Historic sign in downtown Louisville ...

Historic sign in downtown Louisville set to undergo renovations

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Finance and Administration Cabinet announced Thursday that the historic L&N sign in downtown Louisville is temporarily coming down for renovations. The L&N Building, constructed in the 1900s, currently houses the local health department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump bloody head 20 min MasterBrain 26
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 1 hr markdf 1,932
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Andrew 2,716
Cereal Signs 9 hr Curious 1
News Google Fiber to start Louisville deployment in ... 10 hr Patent Trolls 3
How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis... 10 hr UofLCorruption 1
Rand McNally is Nikki Hubbard Jenkins 10 hr YallNasty 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,126 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC