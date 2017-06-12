Highly skilled workforce in Louisville for SkillsUSA
America's future workforce is here in Louisville. Thousands are in town for the SkillsUSA National leadership and skills conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|trump is toast
|2,841
|Pills and Lots Of Meds
|9 hr
|MedsOnline
|1
|impeach trump and jail him
|9 hr
|Helen
|14
|Looking for a Old Friend
|9 hr
|Looking
|1
|Campagna and Lauersdorf
|9 hr
|Angela Jenkins
|4
|GOOOO Topix!
|9 hr
|Helen
|7
|Broke? Check this out....
|17 hr
|Moneyyyyy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC