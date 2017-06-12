Highly skilled workforce in Louisvill...

Highly skilled workforce in Louisville for SkillsUSA

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

America's future workforce is here in Louisville. Thousands are in town for the SkillsUSA National leadership and skills conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 3 hr trump is toast 2,841
Pills and Lots Of Meds 9 hr MedsOnline 1
impeach trump and jail him 9 hr Helen 14
Looking for a Old Friend 9 hr Looking 1
Campagna and Lauersdorf 9 hr Angela Jenkins 4
GOOOO Topix! 9 hr Helen 7
Broke? Check this out.... 17 hr Moneyyyyy 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Libya
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,060 • Total comments across all topics: 281,860,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC