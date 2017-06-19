Health experts warn the dangers of hot car deaths
It's the first official day of summer 2017 and temperatures are expected to be in the 90s. Despite the yearly warning, there are a number of instances in WAVE Country and across the nation where children are left in hot cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rand McNally is Nikki Hubbard Jenkins
|1 hr
|dont judge
|5
|S.G. Priest Realtors is ran by a fraud.
|1 hr
|Good ol boy
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|trump is toast
|2,899
|impeach trump and jail him
|1 hr
|Anon
|86
|GOOOO Topix!
|1 hr
|Anon
|30
|Former US Senator Jim Bunning laid to rest
|13 hr
|Kyboy
|3
|Powell Ave
|15 hr
|You will not see ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC