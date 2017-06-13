Great-Day-Live 49 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Dads enter the beauty parlor for ...
LevelUp Louisville offers dads a unique chance to step into a salon to bond with their daughters over detangling hair and up-dos. The daddy-daughter class is at Primp Style Lounge in Middletown, Kentucky on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|8 min
|trump is toast
|2,794
|How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10)
|34 min
|trump is toast
|30
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|55 min
|Islam for Dummies
|57
|The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo...
|1 hr
|Lorna
|51
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,567
|Man accused of stabbing roommate in back at Lou...
|12 hr
|earlene
|1
|marcie vause,christian vause. charlie vause, ) ... (Apr '15)
|12 hr
|earlene
|5
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC