Great-Day-Live 49 mins ago 12:49 p.m.Dads enter the beauty parlor for ...

LevelUp Louisville offers dads a unique chance to step into a salon to bond with their daughters over detangling hair and up-dos. The daddy-daughter class is at Primp Style Lounge in Middletown, Kentucky on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.

