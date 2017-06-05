Great-Day-Live 43 mins ago 11:54 a.m....

Great-Day-Live 43 mins ago 11:54 a.m.Finish-line fun stays all in the family

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

After overcoming several obstacles to become an Ironman athlete himself, Nick Curcio recruited his nephew, young actor AJ Rivera to compete. The local student, who'll be seen in a new Nickelodeon movie "Mr. Limoncello's Library" this year, has juxtaposed acting with training to cross the finish line of his first triathlon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 min abdellina hassan 2,735
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 2 hr J_a_n 26
Trump bloody head 9 hr MasterBrain 28
Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot 17 hr TestMe 1
Cereal Signs 22 hr Random 2
Trey Moss 23 hr Jamie Dundee 6
How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis... Fri DonorsNowHaveIRST... 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC