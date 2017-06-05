Great-Day-Live 41 mins ago 12:15 p.m.Louisville jazz legend Lionel Hampton gets his due
Musician Lionel Hampton was born in Louisville and he was the first to make the vibraphone a vital instrument of the jazz style. Several of Lionel Hampton's musicians are coming together to perform in a concert as a showcase of Lionel's impact in music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Online pornography (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Decent Woman
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Right Wing
|2,693
|Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
|5 hr
|Sorry bro
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|5 hr
|American
|3
|N word
|6 hr
|Right Wing
|7
|blacks and murder (May '12)
|7 hr
|yahoo
|22
|Rand McNally is Nikki Hubbard Jenkins
|7 hr
|IhateWhoresandPimps
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC