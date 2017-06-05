Great-Day-Live 41 mins ago 12:15 p.m....

Great-Day-Live 41 mins ago 12:15 p.m.Louisville jazz legend Lionel Hampton gets his due

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Musician Lionel Hampton was born in Louisville and he was the first to make the vibraphone a vital instrument of the jazz style. Several of Lionel Hampton's musicians are coming together to perform in a concert as a showcase of Lionel's impact in music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Online pornography (Feb '16) 1 hr Decent Woman 8
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr Right Wing 2,693
News Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt 5 hr Sorry bro 2
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 5 hr American 3
N word 6 hr Right Wing 7
blacks and murder (May '12) 7 hr yahoo 22
Rand McNally is Nikki Hubbard Jenkins 7 hr IhateWhoresandPimps 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC