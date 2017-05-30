Grant Co. teen missing from Louisvill...

Grant Co. teen missing from Louisville group home

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Authorities are seeking leads as they try to find a Grant County teen who ran away from a Louisville group home. Ciara Dawn Moore, 16, was last seen May 25 with two other girls who are also missing from the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 2 hr joe smith 2,679
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 4 hr Concerned_American 9,531
Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07) 5 hr Ete 344
Trump bloody head 6 hr American 10
Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila 6 hr Andrew 10
Republicans are evil 7 hr White Man 4
scott childress 22 hr Dyar453 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,470,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC