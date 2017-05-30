Grant Co. teen missing from Louisville group home
Authorities are seeking leads as they try to find a Grant County teen who ran away from a Louisville group home. Ciara Dawn Moore, 16, was last seen May 25 with two other girls who are also missing from the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|joe smith
|2,679
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,531
|Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|Ete
|344
|Trump bloody head
|6 hr
|American
|10
|Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila
|6 hr
|Andrew
|10
|Republicans are evil
|7 hr
|White Man
|4
|scott childress
|22 hr
|Dyar453
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC