Grand jury clears David Yates in alleged assault case
After listening to and reviewing testimony, the grand jury returned a No True Bill on the charge against David Yates. The alleged assault happened Nov. 12, 2016 at the University of Louisville football game against Wake Forest at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.
