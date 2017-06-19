Grand jury clears David Yates in alle...

Grand jury clears David Yates in alleged assault case

After listening to and reviewing testimony, the grand jury returned a No True Bill on the charge against David Yates. The alleged assault happened Nov. 12, 2016 at the University of Louisville football game against Wake Forest at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

