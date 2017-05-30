Gov's plan to combat rising Louisvill...

Gov's plan to combat rising Louisville murder rate: "Pray"

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin called on the "power of prayer" to help combat Louisville's rising murder rate as he urged people to form prayer groups to walk high-crime neighborhoods. His plan, outlined at a community meeting, was met with a mix of support and derision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr Concerned_American 9,531
Cheating Bingo Halls (Nov '07) 2 hr Ete 344
Trump bloody head 3 hr American 10
Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila 3 hr Andrew 10
Republicans are evil 4 hr White Man 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 5 hr shambles 2,678
scott childress 19 hr Dyar453 4
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at June 02 at 11:33AM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC