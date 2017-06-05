Google Fiber to start Louisville deployment in Portland neighborhood, councilwoman says
There are 2 comments on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from 6 hrs ago, titled Google Fiber to start Louisville deployment in Portland neighborhood, councilwoman says. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:
Google Fiber will begin construction of its super-fast Internet network in Louisville by starting in the Portland neighborhood, according to Metro Council member Cheri Bryant-Hamilton. Google Fiber will be installing fiber-optic cables beginning June 13 in area bounded by 22nd, 30th, Bank and Market streets, according to Bryant's newsletter to her district constituents.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Portland? Does Google fiber accept payment in EBT cards or can you pay with meth?
|
#2 4 hrs ago
hahah
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|30 min
|Steven Deaks
|12
|Trump bloody head
|2 hr
|MasterBrain
|14
|brittany lea (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Lotus
|10
|How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Discussed
|6
|Feed Me On the Couch
|4 hr
|Daddy
|24
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|American
|1,931
|I masturbate a lot (May '11)
|9 hr
|rylermyler
|46
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC