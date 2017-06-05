Google Fiber to start Louisville depl...

Google Fiber to start Louisville deployment in Portland neighborhood, councilwoman says

There are 2 comments on the WDRB-TV Louisville story from 6 hrs ago, titled Google Fiber to start Louisville deployment in Portland neighborhood, councilwoman says. In it, WDRB-TV Louisville reports that:

Google Fiber will begin construction of its super-fast Internet network in Louisville by starting in the Portland neighborhood, according to Metro Council member Cheri Bryant-Hamilton. Google Fiber will be installing fiber-optic cables beginning June 13 in area bounded by 22nd, 30th, Bank and Market streets, according to Bryant's newsletter to her district constituents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
American

La Grange, KY

#1 5 hrs ago
Portland? Does Google fiber accept payment in EBT cards or can you pay with meth?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Forgotten Worlds

Decatur, GA

#2 4 hrs ago
hahah
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 30 min Steven Deaks 12
Trump bloody head 2 hr MasterBrain 14
brittany lea (Dec '14) 2 hr Lotus 10
How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10) 3 hr Discussed 6
Feed Me On the Couch 4 hr Daddy 24
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 7 hr American 1,931
I masturbate a lot (May '11) 9 hr rylermyler 46
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC