WDRB-TV Louisville story from 6 hrs ago, titled Google Fiber to start Louisville deployment in Portland neighborhood, councilwoman says.

Google Fiber will begin construction of its super-fast Internet network in Louisville by starting in the Portland neighborhood, according to Metro Council member Cheri Bryant-Hamilton. Google Fiber will be installing fiber-optic cables beginning June 13 in area bounded by 22nd, 30th, Bank and Market streets, according to Bryant's newsletter to her district constituents.

