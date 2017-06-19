Fugitive lawyer says he's fled the US using fake passport

In this Oct 7, 2013 file photo, attorney Eric Conn gestures as he invokes his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Conn, a fugitive Kentucky lawyer at the center of a nearly $600 million Social Security fraud case, has fled the country using a fake passport and has gotten help from someone overseas with a job to help support himself, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported Sunday, June 25, 2017.

