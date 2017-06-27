Fresh meal delivery is big business for three Louisville companies
As people continue to work more and have less time to cook, the idea of fresh healthy meals on the go is cooking up big business for three area companies. The companies are targeting a growing number of people who are trying low calorie or low carb diets or just want to eat healthy food versus chips or candy from a work vending machine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know anything bout c.t.s russell halfway...
|2 hr
|JJ mcfly
|2
|Craig Simmons
|2 hr
|Nignog
|1
|GOOOO Topix!
|8 hr
|MasterBrain
|84
|Ashley Claxton anyone know her
|12 hr
|Eric
|5
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|12 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,585
|gas prices (Aug '11)
|16 hr
|Bboop
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|18 hr
|joe smith
|2,987
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC