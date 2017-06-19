Former U of L basketball star, current NBA player Montrez Harrell to play in 2017 Dirt Bowl
Former University of Louisville basketball player and current NBS star Montrez Harrell will hit the court once again in the Derby City. The Dirt Bowl will happen Sunday at Shawnee Park, which is located at 4501 West Broadway.
