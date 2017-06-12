Former Louisville priest named Indianapolis archbishop
Thompson, 56, is a native of Louisville and a graduate of Bellarmine College. He has been bishop of the Diocese of Evansville since June 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|7 min
|Haroon al rasheed
|57
|How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis...
|1 hr
|NiceTryMCM
|12
|The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo...
|2 hr
|Liberal logic
|48
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|joe smith
|2,760
|How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|joe smith
|25
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,550
|My daughter destinie jupin
|7 hr
|Lol
|9
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC