Former Louisville Mayor Dave Armstrong passes away after illness Read Story Michaela MacDonald

The flags have been lowered at Metro Hall as the city pauses to remember former Mayor Dave Armstrong, who passed away peacefully at home early this morning after an illness. "Dave Armstrong was a true public servant, dedicating most of his life to the city and the state as a judge, mayor, county judge-executive and Attorney General.

