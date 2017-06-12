Five Questions on Let's Dance Louisville
Fans of the television show "Dancing with the Stars" will want to clear their calendar for the night of June 17. That's when the 4th annual Let's Dance Louisville charity event takes place at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. I have been part of this fun event since the beginning; first as a dancer performing the Argentinian tango, and then as an emcee.
