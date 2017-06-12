Fischer looks to tackle city's crime rate Read Story WHAS11 Staff
Citizens are getting a look at how Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer plans on tackling the city's growing crime rate. Fischer spoke Friday during the Kick-off to Summer Fest in West Louisville, saying the city has a crime prevention plan in place that was created by community leaders, social services and local government.
