Feds searching for former Ky. lawyer who ran fraud scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky . - A former eastern Kentucky lawyer who was awaiting sentencing for running a Social Security disability scam through his practice is now branded federal fugitive by the FBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carla Rushing AKA Cody Lane (Jan '14)
|21 min
|Me and You
|9
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|27 min
|Joe Smith
|2,737
|Bypass motors lawrenceburg
|34 min
|BoomToasted
|1
|Gangbang at Shively Theatre X
|40 min
|Mr Nice Guy
|4
|How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis...
|2 hr
|Fiduciary Negligence
|5
|Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot
|7 hr
|TaylorJo
|2
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|10 hr
|J_a_n
|26
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC