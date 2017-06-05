Family identifies Wilson Ave crash victim
LOUISVILLE, KY Bikers began revving their engines in honor one of their own, as mother fell to her knees with grief on Saturday. Onlookers watched as she learned her son, Jacob Bachelor, was the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Wilson Avenue.
