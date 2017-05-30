Falls City Brewing Co. will settlle in NuLu, not Portland Read Story Heather Fountaine
It's a change of plans for the Louisville beer brand, Falls City Brewing Company. In January, the 100-year-old beer brand announced a move to a building on Main Street, in the Portland Neighborhood, but now they say they're headed to NuLu, instead.
Read more at WHAS11.
