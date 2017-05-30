Eric C. Conn, Social Security fraudster, cuts monitoring device, is on the run from the law
The Kentucky lawyer who led one of the biggest Social Security frauds in history removed his electronic monitoring device and appears to be on the run, the FBI said late Saturday, writing the latest chapter in a bizarre soap opera that's embarrassed the government and left hundreds of people struggling. Eric C. Conn pleaded guilty just months ago to bilking the government out of potentially $550 million in bogus Social Security disability cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters take to downtown Louisville in March...
|11 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|New NASA Experiments, Research Headed to Intern...
|12 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|NASA to Launch First-Ever Neutron-Star Mission
|14 min
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Walk and pray
|6 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|8
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|Skinny Naab
|2,682
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|14 hr
|Sharlene45
|9,535
|Calling all Christians in KY
|18 hr
|the morning star
|163
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC