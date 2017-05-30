Eric C. Conn, Social Security fraudst...

Eric C. Conn, Social Security fraudster, cuts monitoring device, is on the run from the law

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

The Kentucky lawyer who led one of the biggest Social Security frauds in history removed his electronic monitoring device and appears to be on the run, the FBI said late Saturday, writing the latest chapter in a bizarre soap opera that's embarrassed the government and left hundreds of people struggling. Eric C. Conn pleaded guilty just months ago to bilking the government out of potentially $550 million in bogus Social Security disability cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters take to downtown Louisville in March... 11 min Guy from Latonia 1
New NASA Experiments, Research Headed to Intern... 12 min Guy from Latonia 1
NASA to Launch First-Ever Neutron-Star Mission 14 min Guy from Latonia 1
Walk and pray 6 hr ANTITHEIST 8
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 10 hr Skinny Naab 2,682
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 14 hr Sharlene45 9,535
Calling all Christians in KY 18 hr the morning star 163
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,889 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC