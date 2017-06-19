DUI suspect who killed 2 in crash wit...

DUI suspect who killed 2 in crash with taco truck due in court Monday

The man charged with hitting nine people, and killing two of them, while driving drunk is expected in court Monday. Chad M. Erdley, 44, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.

