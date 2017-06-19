DUI suspect who killed 2 in crash with taco truck due in court Monday
The man charged with hitting nine people, and killing two of them, while driving drunk is expected in court Monday. Chad M. Erdley, 44, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief.
