Deadly shooting overnight on Moore Co...

Deadly shooting overnight on Moore Court Read Story WHAS11 Staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Around 1 a.m. Sunday LMPD 2nd Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of Moore Court in the Parkhill Housing Complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 29 min qwerty 2,683
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 33 min markdf 1,930
Walk and pray 13 hr ANTITHEIST 11
News Protesters take to downtown Louisville in March... 14 hr Guy from Latonia 1
New NASA Experiments, Research Headed to Intern... 14 hr Guy from Latonia 1
NASA to Launch First-Ever Neutron-Star Mission 14 hr Guy from Latonia 1
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) Sat Sharlene45 9,535
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,528,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC