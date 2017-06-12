De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk headline ...

De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk headline basketball camp in Louisville

Former Kentucky basketball players Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox are hosting the Kroger Unplug & Play Big Blue Basketball ProCamp. The camp is July 31st and August 1st from 9:00 to 12:00 at MidAmerica Sports Center in Jeffersontown.

