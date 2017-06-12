De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk headline basketball camp in Louisville
Former Kentucky basketball players Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox are hosting the Kroger Unplug & Play Big Blue Basketball ProCamp. The camp is July 31st and August 1st from 9:00 to 12:00 at MidAmerica Sports Center in Jeffersontown.
