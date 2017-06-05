Crime 35 mins ago 4:13 p.m.Teen injured in Saint Joseph neighborhood shooting
Fourth Division officers were dispatched to the White Castle located at Eastern Parkway and Preston Street around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a report of an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Metro Police's preliminary investigation, they believe the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive, not too far from the University of Louisville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greg Robinson
|1 hr
|Marilyn
|1
|Gangbang at Shively Theatre X
|1 hr
|No strings attacted
|10
|My daughter destinie jupin
|6 hr
|Angie jupin
|1
|Looking for an old friend
|6 hr
|Lmao
|4
|Artistic Photographer
|10 hr
|Amber
|3
|Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou...
|10 hr
|Haroon al rasheed
|33
|I masturbate a lot (May '11)
|12 hr
|Lol
|48
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC