Crime 35 mins ago 4:13 p.m.Teen injured in Saint Joseph neighborhood shooting

Fourth Division officers were dispatched to the White Castle located at Eastern Parkway and Preston Street around 1:40 a.m. after receiving a report of an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. According to Metro Police's preliminary investigation, they believe the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Crittenden Drive, not too far from the University of Louisville.

