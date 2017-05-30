Crime 21 mins ago 7:04 p.m.2 found shot to death in Lyndon, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Police are investigating conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead inside an apartment in Lyndon Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|34 min
|Forward Observer
|48
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|ardith
|2,689
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,538
|memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|markdf
|1,930
|Walk and pray
|22 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|11
|Protesters take to downtown Louisville in March...
|Sun
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|New NASA Experiments, Research Headed to Intern...
|Sun
|Guy from Latonia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC