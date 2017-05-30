Colby Fitch
A huge eighth inning would be the difference maker after a close evening of baseball. In the top of the eighth, the Cards had bases loaded when Logan Taylor hit an RBI single to center, which brought Colin Lyman and Josh Stowers home, Cards were up 3-1.
