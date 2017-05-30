Colby Fitch

Colby Fitch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A huge eighth inning would be the difference maker after a close evening of baseball. In the top of the eighth, the Cards had bases loaded when Logan Taylor hit an RBI single to center, which brought Colin Lyman and Josh Stowers home, Cards were up 3-1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 11 min sanityisgood 2,687
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,538
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 5 hr markdf 1,930
Walk and pray 18 hr ANTITHEIST 11
News Protesters take to downtown Louisville in March... 19 hr Guy from Latonia 1
New NASA Experiments, Research Headed to Intern... 20 hr Guy from Latonia 1
NASA to Launch First-Ever Neutron-Star Mission 20 hr Guy from Latonia 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC