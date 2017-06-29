Clarksville police clear person of interest after Louisville...
Clarksville police say a man questioned in connection with the shooting of a Metro Corrections officer last Saturday has been cleared. Police say someone broke into the officer's home on East Carter Avenue in Clarksville on June 24. The officer, who has not been identified, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to be OK.
