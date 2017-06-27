City considering 4 proposals to devel...

City considering 4 proposals to develop vacant property in west Louisville

Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Louisville developer Clifford Turner says his proposed multipurpose research park at Heritage West at 28th & Muhammad Ali will create 200 permanent jobs. Four groups submitted proposals last week to bring people, jobs and life to Heritage West at 28th and Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville developer Clifford Turner says he wants to build a $240 million multipurpose research park.

