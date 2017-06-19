Child found locked in hot car near do...

Child found locked in hot car near downtown Louisville

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

On Tuesday, LMPD had to break out the window of a van, to rescue a child who was left in the hot vehicle. Police broke out the window around 2 Tuesday afternoon to rescue the 9-month-old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sen.McConnell Won't Meet with March of Dimes, H... 53 min Vote Trump 2020 2
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 1 hr American 1,934
Krista P 2 hr HoesEverywhere 2
GOOOO Topix! 3 hr grumpy grandpa 18
Feed Me On the Couch 4 hr Daddy 29
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr Just Sayin 2,866
scott childress 4 hr Openat 5
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC