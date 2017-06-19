Child found locked in hot car near downtown Louisville
On Tuesday, LMPD had to break out the window of a van, to rescue a child who was left in the hot vehicle. Police broke out the window around 2 Tuesday afternoon to rescue the 9-month-old.
