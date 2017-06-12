Chef at popular downtown Louisville r...

Chef at popular downtown Louisville restaurant charged with arson

A chef at a popular downtown Louisville restaurant has been arrested after authorities say he started a fire at that restaurant. According to the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau, it happened at the 8UP: Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen atop the Hilton Garden Inn at 250 W. Chestnut Street in downtown Louisville.

