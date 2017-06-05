Caregiver charged with financial expl...

Caregiver charged with financial exploitation of seniors

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A woman has been charged with taking thousands of dollars belonging to two senior citizens and keeping it for herself. Angela M Dermody, 35, of Louisville, was arrested June 10 at her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 7 min joe smith 2,743
News Anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis sparks ou... 55 min Haroon al rasheed 38
How corrupt is University of Louisville Adminis... 1 hr Proud Deplorable 6
How do you know if your boyfriend is gay? (Jan '10) 1 hr joe smith 11
News The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bo... 1 hr Reality Check 4
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 1 hr Darly314 Two 9,547
Angie Jupin is in meade county jail for meth 5 hr Ratting trolls al... 9
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,822 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC