Brendan McKay named Baseball America Player of the Year
First, the two-way Cardinal superstar will pitch and play the field against Kentucky in a super regional series that he hopes ends with his first trip to Omaha. One or two days after that's over with, McKay expects to hear his name called as the first or second player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft.
