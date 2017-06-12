Board OKs tuition increases at most K...

Board OKs tuition increases at most Kentucky universities

The average cost of a four-year degree in Kentucky will be more than $39,000 this fall after state regulators approved tuition increases at all but two of the state's public universities. The Council on Postsecondary Education approved the increases during its board meeting on Friday.

