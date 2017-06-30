As coal dwindles, mining states trim ...

As coal dwindles, mining states trim safety inspections

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this undated photo provided by Lauren Burden, coal miner Rickey Thorpe poses for a photo in his work clothes. The photo was taken for his mom as a Mother's Day gift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williams accused of ethics violation (Jun '07) 25 min davidisnothing 77
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 3 hr Concerned_American 9,592
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 hr Right Wing 2,998
Kathy Griffith is great 7 hr joe smith 8
Erik wyatt 8 hr Poop on a Stick 2
Craig Simmons 8 hr Peter Patter 2
Old black dude goes by bird 8 hr Old Black Dude 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Jefferson County was issued at June 30 at 9:28PM EDT

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC