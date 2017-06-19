Annual Kindergarten Countdown kicks off

Annual Kindergarten Countdown kicks off

17 hrs ago

Countdown is a partnership between several Louisville organizations, including Jefferson County Public Schools, Metro Government, United Way, the Louisville Free Public Library and the PNC Foundation. The goal is kindergarten readiness, by providing a multitude of free summer programs and events to help families prepare for the first day of school.

