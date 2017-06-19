Annual Kindergarten Countdown kicks off
Countdown is a partnership between several Louisville organizations, including Jefferson County Public Schools, Metro Government, United Way, the Louisville Free Public Library and the PNC Foundation. The goal is kindergarten readiness, by providing a multitude of free summer programs and events to help families prepare for the first day of school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new grocery chain in louisville
|17 min
|sara
|1
|Facebook Facts
|47 min
|Re tart Do ris
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Common sense
|2,930
|Any Prostitutes in Louisville (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Student debt
|23
|impeach trump and jail him
|7 hr
|trump is toast
|95
|GOOOO Topix!
|7 hr
|trump is toast
|37
|Guy named billy
|17 hr
|Pleasehelp
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC