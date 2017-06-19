ALDI accepting applications during job fair today in east Louisville
ALDI is holding a job fair today in east Louisville as it prepares to hire dozens of workers in Louisville and southern Indiana. Today's job fair is at the ALDI located at 10620 Westport Road.
