Accident-Construction 57 mins ago 5:22 p.m.75-year-old dies in LaGrange crash

LOUISVILLE A 75-year-old man died in a crash at Highway 146, also known as West Jefferson Street, and Spring House Pike in LaGrange on June 21. The LaGrange Police Department said their preliminary investigation determined that Chrysler LeBaron was headed east on Highway 146 and made a left turn in front of a Dodge Ram that was headed west on Highway 146, the two then collided.

