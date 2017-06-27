6 arrested in Jeffersontown drug raid

6 arrested in Jeffersontown drug raid

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The arrests were made June 27 in the 2900 block of Gleeson Lane. Arrest reports say large amounts of meth were being sold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CARITAS to open recovery program for women 4 hr Lets_Improve_Safety 1
GOOOO Topix! 6 hr Anon 85
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 14 hr Doris Timpa Pazza 9,588
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 17 hr joe smith 2,990
wave 3 former derrick jones? (Aug '13) 17 hr just wondering 61
Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot Wed TonyBologna 7
anyone know anything bout c.t.s russell halfway... Wed JJ mcfly 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,381 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC