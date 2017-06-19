3 people killed in accident while headed to Cedar Point
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park. The patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 6. Those killed were the driver, 21-year-old Matthew Bramel and two passengers, 19-year-old Shelby Johnson and 25-year-old Cody Nelson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|36 min
|MasterBrain
|2,943
|California to Kentucky Travel Ban
|3 hr
|MasterBrain
|1
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Barefoot twin
|125
|does anyone know ronald (ronnie) edward dunn? (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|Ronnie Dunn
|2
|any women interested in some MMF action?
|19 hr
|Wants to cuck
|1
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|19 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,577
|new grocery chain in louisville
|21 hr
|sara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC