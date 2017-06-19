3 people killed in accident while headed to Cedar Point

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have died when their car collided with a semitrailer in Sandusky County as they headed toward Cedar Point amusement park. The patrol says the accident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. Route 6. Those killed were the driver, 21-year-old Matthew Bramel and two passengers, 19-year-old Shelby Johnson and 25-year-old Cody Nelson.

