2nd arrest made in St. Matthews home invasion

5 hrs ago

Another arrest has been made in connection with a violent home invasion during which two people were bound with duct tape. Louis Edward Simmons, Jr. 36, of Louisville, was taken into custody June 1 by St. Matthews police.

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at June 02 at 11:33AM EDT

