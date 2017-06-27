2 people assaulted by man near UofL c...

2 people assaulted by man near UofL campus

A University of Louisville staff member was among two people assaulted near campus Tuesday morning by a man who got away. According to a safety bulletin sent to the campus community shortly after the incidents, the staff person was pushed to the ground by an unknown man about 8:35 a.m. The employee had just exited a TARC bus at Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and was en route to work at the Health Science Campus.

