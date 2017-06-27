2 people assaulted by man near UofL campus
A University of Louisville staff member was among two people assaulted near campus Tuesday morning by a man who got away. According to a safety bulletin sent to the campus community shortly after the incidents, the staff person was pushed to the ground by an unknown man about 8:35 a.m. The employee had just exited a TARC bus at Preston Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and was en route to work at the Health Science Campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Niccum at Chrysler Lot
|5 hr
|TonyBologna
|7
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|joe smith
|2,988
|anyone know anything bout c.t.s russell halfway...
|13 hr
|JJ mcfly
|2
|Craig Simmons
|13 hr
|Nignog
|1
|GOOOO Topix!
|18 hr
|MasterBrain
|84
|Ashley Claxton anyone know her
|23 hr
|Eric
|5
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,585
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC