10 things to do under $5 this week in Louisville
Make the most of your Monday by going to Kaiju to see "anime that leans towards gunplay over fireballs and giant swords." Presented by the New Anime Collective, this night features screenings of three episodes of "Black Lagoon" at 7:30 p.m., and three episodes of "Jormungand" at 9 p.m. There will be free popcorn, as long as supplies last, and delicious Japanese cuisine from the El Lobo Bailando Food Truck.
