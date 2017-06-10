10 facts about last night's epic U2 concert
If social media posts are any indication, Louisville music fans won't soon forget Friday night's U2 show at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. The Irish icons brought their "The Joshua Tree" 30-year anniversary tour to Louisville and started strong, played some of their best-ever hits, mixed in some politics and then finished strong.
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|53 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,578
|david powell and kim massey need address and wi... (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Miss d
|8
|rent n roll??? (Jan '14)
|7 hr
|Real truth
|10
|Where is Katina Powell?
|10 hr
|Jules
|1
|Any good swimming holes ? (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|Countrygirl
|4
|Pelvic Pain Regional Specialty Center (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Hyocum
|8
|christian vause ( chris vAUSE) at cardinal alu...
|17 hr
|sadie foxx
|4
