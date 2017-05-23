Woman injured in hit-and-run on Taylo...

Woman injured in hit-and-run on Taylorsville Road: 'I thought I was dead'

14 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky A Louisville woman is recovering after being hit by a truck while riding her bike, and the person responsible never stopped. "When I saw him coming as fast as he was, I thought I was dead," said Jennifer Kramer, an experienced cyclist.

