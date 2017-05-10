Woman charged with assault after cutt...

Woman charged with assault after cutting during fight

10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Assault charges have been filed against a woman after a fight during which another woman was cut in the face. An arrest warrant says the assault happened April 30. According to Shively police, Lisa Blevins, 28, of Louisville, pulled out a knife or cutting instrument and used it to cut the victim in the face.

