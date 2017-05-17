What has changed five years after one of the most violent days in Louisville?
Shots ringing out in the middle of a murder investigation near 32nd and Kentucky. Six people were shot and three were killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Orphan1948
|124
|Big Media Secret
|7 hr
|Andrew
|32
|Human Trafficking, Drugs and Pedophila
|8 hr
|I Agree
|4
|song title game
|9 hr
|twisted t
|11
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Joe Smith
|2,633
|Trump took money from
|11 hr
|ANTITHEIST
|1
|Rachel Short
|11 hr
|Okay I Will
|1
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|13 hr
|sharonrimmpa
|9,500
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC